NEW YORK Aug 17 Privately-held Canadian drug
company Apotex Inc is recalling one lot of organ-rejection drug
Apo-Mycophenolic Acid due to a labelling error, according to a
statement from Health Canada released on Saturday.
The product is used to prevent organ rejection in patients
receiving a kidney transplant and is sold only in Canada.
Apotex's recall of the drug was done in consultation with Health
Canada, a Canadian federal agency, the statement said.
The French-language statement on the outer carton of the
drug indicated that each tablet contains 180 milligrams of the
medicine, but the actual strength of the tablets in the package
is 360 mg, it said.
The rest of the carton, the leaflets, the blister labels,
and the dosing instructions all provided the correct dosage, the
statement said.
A too-high dose of the drug could result in over-suppression
of the immune system and lead to increased risk of infection,
which in the worst case scenario could cause death, it said.
Other symptoms of an over-dose include blood abnormalities
and stomach problems, the statement said.
As of August 15, no adverse reactions had been reported to
either Apotex or to Health Canada, however.
The statement did not make clear how many dosages of the
drug were in one lot, and both Apotex and Health Canada were not
available to comment.
