TORONTO, Feb 6 (Canadian Lawyer/Law Times) - Heenan Blaikie,
a Canadian law firm well known for its labor and employment
practice, said late on Wednesday its partners had voted to
dissolve the firm in the face of financial pressures, making it
the largest failure of a law firm in Canadian history.
The Montreal-based firm, which traces its roots back to the
1970s, said the move to wind down operations came after an
in-depth analysis of its restructuring options in the current
legal market.
Heenan Blaikie, which at different points was home to former
Canadian Prime Ministers Jean Chrétien and Pierre Trudeau, said
the wind-up process will take a few months.
Along with many of its Canadian rivals, the firm was hurting
from sharp revenue declines as many corporate clients, keen to
keep costs in check, demanded steep discounts of 25 or 30
percent, sources in the legal industry said.
The collapse of Heenan is the largest failure of a Canadian
law firm since the demise of Goodman and Carr LLP back in 2007,
which at its peak employed over 140 lawyers.
Heenan had roughly 500 partners and associates at the end of
2013. It also employed more than 600 more support staff in
offices in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and smaller
cities across Canada. The firm also had an office with a small
team of lawyers in Paris.
The storied firm, founded by Peter Blaikie, Roy Heenan and
Donald Johnston in 1973, also counted among its partners a
number of other prominent Canadians, including former federal
Justice Minister Martin Cauchon and current president of the
Canadian Olympic Committee, Marcel Aubut.
Heenan said that during the wind-down process it aims to
continue to serve its clients without interruption and to ensure
a smooth transition of their cases to other firms.
Its associates learned the news earlier in an email from
Toronto office founding partner Norman Bacal.
"It saddens me to advise you that the partners of the firm
formally voted to wind down the affairs of Heenan Blaikie. The
process will officially commence next week," Bacal wrote.
"It has been a privilege working with all of you. I will be
out of town on client business tomorrow but available to speak
to any of you on Friday and into next week."
One associate, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
associates were told they would be paid up to Feb. 15. All
employees will apparently have their cell phones cut off at the
end of the month.
Some associates in the labor and employment group are said
to be considering jobs at rival firms Fasken Martineau DuMoulin
LLP, Mathews Dinsdale & Clark LLP and McCarthy Tétrault LLP.
Some of Heenan's partners in this practice area have already
made moves to these firms recently.
Roper Greyell LLP, a boutique employment and labor law firm
in Vancouver, also announced Wednesday evening that J. Najeeb
Hassan will join the partnership Feb. 11.
Hassan was a senior partner in Heenan Blaikie's Vancouver
labor and employment group. His legal career also includes
serving as vice chairman of the British Columbia Labour
Relations Board and holding several senior positions at the
Health Employers Association of British Columbia.
(With additional reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Gail
Cohen, Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)