OTTAWA Jan 3 Canada has reached an agreement with United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky unit to reactivate a C$5 billion ($4.7 billion) deal to buy 28 helicopters that had been beset by delays and was almost scrapped by Ottawa.

"Under the new terms established in the Principles of Agreement, Sikorsky has committed to deliver the needed helicopter capability at no additional cost to Canada," Diane Finley, Canada's minister of public works and government services, said in a statement.