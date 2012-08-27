* National affordability falls for bungalows, 2-story homes
* Cost of owning a condo unchanged
* Vancouver ranks as least affordable city, Toronto next
Aug 27 Canadian home ownership was less
affordable in the second quarter as house prices climbed again
in most cities, but demand should cool as new mortgage rules
take effect, a report by RBC Economics showed on Monday.
The cost of owning a home edged up 0.2 percentage points to
43.4 percent for a detached bungalow and by 0.6 percentage
points to 49.4 percent for a two-story home, while the measure
for condos was unchanged at 28.8 percent, the RBC Housing
Affordability index showed.
The report measures how much of a household's monthly
pre-tax income is required to cover the typical costs of owning
a home, including mortgage payments, utilities and property
taxes. An affordability of 50 percent means homeownership costs
take up half of the household's gross income.
"Market conditions remained fairly balanced across the
country in the second quarter, laying the groundwork for further
price increases, which in turn contributed to a decrease in
affordability," Craig Wright, senior vice-president and chief
economist at RBC, said in a statement.
"Going forward, we anticipate that the latest mortgage
insurance rule changes and prospects for further erosion in
affordability will restrain homebuyer demand in Canada."
In changes that took effect in July, Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty shortened the maximum length of an insured mortgage to
25 years and capped the amount homeowners could take out with a
home equity loan, among other changes. The changes make it more
difficult for homeowners to take on too much debt in Canada's
red-hot housing market.
Wright said he expected the Bank of Canada to start raising
interest rates early next year, assuming problems in Europe and
the United States are addressed. That will drive up mortgage
costs and make housing even more unaffordable. But he said
rising incomes and the gradual nature of the expected rate
increases will temper the negative impact on the housing market.
The RBC affordability measure showed the costs of
homeownership had surpassed the long-term averages for both
single-family home categories, but that the national figures
were exaggerated by extremely poor affordability in the
Vancouver area.
Home ownership was least affordable in Vancouver, where the
benchmark for detached bungalows rose 2.2 percentage points to
91.0 percent, followed by Toronto, where it rose 0.9 percentage
points to 54.5 percent. Ottawa was unchanged at 41.9 percent,
Montreal was down 1.0 percentage points to 40.4 percent, Calgary
was unchanged at 36.7 percent, and Edmonton fell 0.1 percentage
points to 32.4 percent.