(Repeats for wider distribution. No changes to headline or
text)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER, March 13 Hundreds of construction
workers in booming northern British Columbia will take up
residence this week in unique digs on board a cruise ferry
revamped into a floating luxury hotel.
The aging ship will help relieve a housing shortage in one
busy Canadian port town already bursting ahead of a promised
energy boom that could last more than a decade.
The Silja Festival - a Baltic ferry made over as the Delta
Spirit Lodge - will spend at least a year docked outside
Kitimat, British Columbia, where it will provide housing for
about 600 workers in town for Rio Tinto Alcan's
$3.3 billion smelter-upgrade project, which is expected to wrap
up in 2015.
After that, the ship's owners hope more contracts will float
their way as major energy companies like Chevron Corp,
Petronas and Royal Dutch Shell push ahead
with proposed liquefied natural gas export (LNG) projects along
Canada's Pacific coast.
"This kind of investment would never occur without the kind
of mega-opportunities that are growing in the Pacific
Northwest," said Andrew Purdy, vice president of Bridgemans
Services Ltd, the privately held company behind the hotel. "We
saw the opportunity and we put it all together, but it was
effectively driven by industry."
Despite the "No Vacancy" signs popping up all over town, the
endeavor is risky. Bridgemans declined to say how much it is
making from its first job, but it has already spent more than
C$4 million ($3.6 million) to import and upgrade the ship, with
further improvements planned. It has no contract after work
wraps up at the Rio smelter.
But if just four major LNG projects go ahead, roughly 15,000
extra beds will be needed in coastal northern British Columbia
at peak construction, according to a report from National Bank
Financial.
For employers, offering free top-end accommodations complete
with a basketball court, a theater, a fine-dining room that
serves three hearty meals a day and a captain's lounge for
relaxing may be a draw in a very competitive labor market.
"We always go back to what our client wants. They want to
build a platform that attracts and retains the best workers,"
said Purdy.
SCRAMBLING FOR SKILLED LABOR
The North American energy industry is booming. Yet as
companies make new investments, there are doubts the sector will
be able to find and keep the employees needed to complete all
the potential projects.
Speaking at an event earlier this year, British Columbia's
energy and mines minister, Bill Bennett, said the province will
need to import workers from other provinces and abroad.
"If every single high school kid in B.C. graduated, became
an apprentice ... it wouldn't even come close to satisfying the
demand we see coming," he said.
Luring skilled labor away from other thriving areas, like
the Alberta oil sands and the Bakken region driving North
Dakota's fracking boom, will take more than good pay. Workers
are looking for perks.
The floating hotel, with its all-inclusive facilities and
gourmet meals, may be just the ticket for companies that want to
take temporary living to the next level.
The ship, which used to sleep more than 2,000 people on
overnight trips across the Baltic Sea, has been retrofitted with
700 single-occupancy rooms, each fitted out with a memory foam
bed and flat-screen TV.
In addition to providing room and board for the temporary
construction workers, the ship has meeting facilities and even a
private dining area that can be rented out for special events.
The hotel also provides jobs for local residents who don't
have a professional trade, the owners note, helping to ease the
pain of a sharp increase in local housing costs.
TRIPLING RENTS, SOARING HOME PRICES
A quick scan of real estate listings for Kitimat shows just
how tight the market has become. Only two houses are listed for
under C$200,000, and both are fixer-uppers.
"If the house is priced right, it sells within a few days,"
said Ilona Kenny, a realtor with RE/MAX Kitimat Realty who has
lived in the area for nearly four decades. "They're being
snapped up by people who live here, by investors who are renting
out properties and families that are moving into town."
The town's typical family home - an older three-bedroom,
one-bathroom bungalow - is selling for about C$250,000, said
Kenny, compared with C$100,000 to C$150,000 last year. In one
new subdivision, not yet under construction, townhomes start at
C$288,500.
Rents too have skyrocketed, which is putting pressure on
long-time residents who can no longer afford their homes, said
Kitimat mayor Joanne Monaghan.
"All the apartment buildings that were built in the 1970s
have been purchased and are being refurbished, and that's
causing problems," she said. "People were paying C$400 a month
rent, and now, in some cases, it's up to C$1,200 a month."
The worry is the town will soon find itself in a
housing-affordability crisis, much like Williston, North Dakota,
where a fracking boom delivered high-paying jobs for thousands
of workers but also led to a sharp rise in homelessness.
While the housing crunch keeps Monaghan awake at night, she
is happy the local economy is thriving. There are new hotels,
restaurants and retail shops in the works, and the town of
11,000 just got its first Tim Hortons, a popular coffee shop
chain that is the hallmark of a bustling Canadian town.
PARADE OF THE U-HAULS
Still, the long-time politician knows that with every
resource boom there is usually a bust. Indeed, the town was hit
hard during the economic crisis when the local forestry industry
collapsed.
"A few months after I became mayor, the Eurocan (paper mill)
just pulled out. We had more U-haul trailers going out than I
could shake a stick at," said Monaghan. "Now they're coming back
in and I'm just thanking God."
Floating lodges are nothing new along the west coast, where
they have traditionally been used for road, lumber and fishery
projects, but there's never been anything close to the same size
as the 11-deck Silja Festival ship.
As workers finish up last-minute vacuuming and polishing on
board the floating hotel, the four investors are eager to secure
their next contract. They have had meetings with various
companies that plan to build LNG export projects.
To mitigate risk, the group did not buy the roughly $30
million cruise ferry outright but rather reached a type of
rent-to-own deal. If things go well, the investors can buy it.
If not, they can walk away.
"I think everybody is sitting here waiting to see if this is
a success," said Brian Grange, president of Bridgemans. "Am I
terrified? No, I'm not. I think this is probably one of the most
innovative ideas that has been seen on the B.C. coast in quite
some time."
($1 = 1.1132 Canadian Dollars)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Prudence Crowther)