TORONTO, July 7 British Columbia said 3.3 percent of home sales involved foreign buyers between June 10-29, for the first time unveiling data showing the influence of overseas investment on its booming housing market.

The western Canadian province on Thursday released the first data under its new plan requiring that real estate buyers who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents identify their country of citizenship. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by G Crosse)