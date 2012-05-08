OTTAWA May 8 There are no clear signs of
overheating in Canada's condo market, the Canada Mortgage and
Housing Corp (CMHC) said on Tuesday.
"We're monitoring all condo markets and all housing markets
across Canada. ... (T)here were in the public domain references
to overheating or problematic house price conditions on the
market," deputy chief economist Mathieu Laberge told reporters
after CMHC issued its annual report for 2011.
"In our monitoring of the condo markets, we don't see clear
evidence of overheating in those markets. We don't see either
clear evidence of problematic house price conditions."
