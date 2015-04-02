(Adds details, background)
OTTAWA, April 2 Canada's federal housing agency
said on Thursday it will increase mortgage loan insurance
premiums for home buyers with a less than 10 percent down
payment, starting in June.
Premiums will increase by approximately 15 percent, the
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said. Effected borrowers
will see an increase of about C$5 ($4) to their monthly mortgage
payment.
Though Canada avoided the worst of the global financial
crisis, the strength of its housing market in the years since
has raised concerns from some economists that the sector might
be too strong.
Still, most expect Canada's housing market will see a soft
landing and policymakers have repeatedly said they do not see a
bubble.
A surprise interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada at the
beginning of the year has also prompted worries that cheaper
borrowing costs could see Canadians overextend themselves at a
time when the household debt-to-income ratio is at a record
high.
CMHC said the move came as enhancements to its capital
modeling capabilities allowed it to be "more refined" in its
pricing. The agency said it was not acting in response to a
change in the risk profile of the mortgages, and it did not
expect the move to have a material impact on housing markets.
Canada tightened the rules around government-backed
mortgages four times between 2008 and 2012 in a bid to cool the
market.
The changes announced Thursday do not apply to mortgages
currently insured by CMHC, while portfolio and multi-unit
insurance also remains unchanged.
($1 = 1.2560 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr, editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Ted Botha)