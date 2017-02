OTTAWA May 8 The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp's (CMHC) prediction that central bank interest rates will stay on hold this year is based on external forecasters and not any special guidance from the Bank of Canada, the agency said on Tuesday.

In its annual report, CMHC said that the Bank of Canada has indicated it is likely to keep its key interest rate at 1.0 percent for 2012, triggering a reaction in financial markets which have priced in a good chance of a rate hike this year. (Reporting By Randall Palmer and Louise Egan; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)