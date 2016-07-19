OTTAWA, July 19 The majority of condominium
projects in Canada's largest city do not begin construction
until 70 percent of the units are sold, mitigating the risk of
speculation in the market, the national housing agency said in a
report on Tuesday.
The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp said
79 percent of projects begin construction after reaching 70
percent presale threshold, and that current unsold inventory is
largely concentrated in downtown Toronto and the suburb of
Markham, where condo markets are more active.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)