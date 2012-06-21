* Government says wants to calm housing market
OTTAWA, June 21 In its fourth crackdown in four
years on a still-hot housing market, Canada tightened conditions
for both borrowers and lenders on Thursday to put the brakes on
home buying and deflate a possible housing bubble before it
pops.
Mindful of the U.S. housing crisis, where consumers
ratcheted up debt only to be sideswiped by rising interest
rates, financial crisis and recession, Canadian policymakers
said their new rules and guidelines would make it harder for
home buyers and homeowners to take on massive debt.
"I have been listening to the market, and quite frankly I
don't like what I hear ... Some calming of the market is
desirable," Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told a news conference
in Ottawa.
"In Toronto, in particular, what I've observed and heard
about from developers is continuous building without restriction
because of persistent demand. This concerns me because it's
distorting the market."
Canada's bank regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of
Financial Institutions, released its own guidelines to lenders,
urging them to perform due diligence on the borrower's ability
to repay debt and manage risks effectively.
Canadian policymakers want tighter mortgage rules to do the
work that interest rates cannot, given the inability or
unwillingness of central banks to raise borrowing costs in the
face of global economic problems.
The mortgage rule changes will cut the maximum length for
government-backed insured mortgages to 25 years from 30 years
and lower the maximum amount Canadians can borrow against their
homes to 80 percent from 85 percent, among other measures.
The amortization period for mortgages had ballooned to 40
years amid deregulation in the last decade. But the government
trimmed it to 35 years in 2008, 30 years in 2011 and now 25
years to discourage home buyers from taking on too much debt.
The change means borrowers will have to make higher monthly
payments and will build equity in their homes more quickly. But
it will also cut their ability to buy high-priced homes, a move
experts believe will help cool the bidding wars that have
dominated some markets.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who has called
household indebtedness the biggest risk to financial stability
in Canada, applauded the measures.
"These are appropriate, they're prudent, they're timely, and
... along with other measures that have been taken, they will
contribute to reducing what is the number one domestic risk in
our economy," Carney told a news conference.
Canada does not have the subprime market that helped doom
the United States to mortgage defaults and foreclosures, nor do
lenders typically repackage and resell mortgages the way U.S.
lenders did before the U.S. housing bust in 2009.
The bulk of mortgage lending still goes through Canada's big
six national banks, whose relatively conservative lending and
investment practices helped them emerge from the global
financial crisis fairly unscathed.
Economists and policymakers have nevertheless been ringing
alarm bells about rising home prices amid bidding wars,
galloping condo development and soaring household indebtedness,
fearing Canada is simply coming late to a housing crisis.
Policymakers have struggled to find a way to slow the
housing market without derailing still-tepid growth in other
sectors of the economy. Analysts believe higher interest rates,
an obvious answer, have been put off until mid-2013 at the
earliest given global financial malaise.
"At long last, the Canadian government is coming to the
realization that the ball was in its camp all along and that
further tightening of mortgage rules is necessary to reduce
Canadian households' vulnerability to future interest rate
hikes," said Louis Gagnon, a finance professor at Queen's
University in Kingston, Ontario.
The changes take effect on July 9, a relatively quick
implementation period that may bring forward some housing
activity, but should not create the volatile bulge that followed
more gradual changes to mortgage rules in 2011.
"Households have little chance to pull activity forward to
get in front of the changes. We nevertheless do expect weaker
sales in the months ahead," David Tulk, chief Canada macro
strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a research note.
Flaherty said the government will also set a maximum gross
debt-service ratio of 39 percent of gross household income and
only allow government-backed insured mortgages on homes with a
purchase price of less than C$1 million ($980,000).
The cap on mortgage debt and other home-related expenses is
designed to prevent new buyers from taking on a mortgage that
would be too big to keep up with if interest rates rise or their
circumstances change.
The ratio of household debt to personal disposable income
has risen in Canada to 152 percent, a level similar to that seen
in the United States before the end to the housing boom there
left many homeowners with less equity in their homes than the
homes were worth, or in foreclosure.
The Bank of Canada has not raised interest rates to cool
borrowing because global financial crises are threatening
Canada's economic growth.
"The move (by Flaherty) probably reflects the realization
that interest rates will remain unchanged for longer than
previously expected, and is designed to prevent a resurgence in
activity, akin to the one we saw in mid-2011," Benjamin Tal,
economist at CIBC World Markets, said in a note.
