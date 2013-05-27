OTTAWA May 27 There's no "doom and gloom" in
Canada's housing market, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on
Monday, suggesting he sees a soft landing rather than a
U.S.-style collapse as demand and prices cool.
"When I look at the housing market, I'm looking for the
'doom and gloom.' I don't see the 'doom and gloom,'" Flaherty
told reporters, referring to market players who predict Canada
has a housing bubble on the verge of bursting.
"I see some moderation in demand. This is a good thing,"
Flaherty said.
Canada's housing market was red hot in the years following
the 2008-09 recession. But it began cooling in the middle of
2012 in the wake of government moves to tighten mortgage lending
rules.
Flaherty wished "bad luck" to any big U.S. hedge funds
betting short-selling the Canadian market in the belief the
housing market will crash, in hopes of making a profit.
Most economists in Canada are forecasting a gradual downturn
in housing but there are a few outliers warning of a pending
disaster given the record-high debt load of Canadian households
at a time when interest rates can only go up.