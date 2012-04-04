VANCOUVER, April 4 Canada's finance minister said on Wednesday he would rather not tighten mortgage rules again to curb high household debt and that banks themselves are taking on that job by becoming more strict with their lending criteria.

Flaherty said he has seen signs of moderation in the Toronto condominium market and expects to see a similar trend in Vancouver, one of the country's hottest real estate markets. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant; Writing by Louise Egan)