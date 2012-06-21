OTTAWA, June 21 Canadian Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty suggested on Thursday that an inability to raise
interest rates due to the European debt crisis was a big factor
in the government's decision to tighten borrowing rules.
"We just came back from the G20 meeting of leaders and
finance ministers, and the reality is that the European
situation is very challenging, to put it mildly, and that we're
not likely to see increases in interest rates, by the Fed in the
United States, for example, for a while," Flaherty told
reporters in Ottawa.
"So my job is to look at our own country, and look at the
residential real estate market, and make the best judgment we
can."
