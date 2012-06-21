OTTAWA, June 21 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty suggested on Thursday that an inability to raise interest rates due to the European debt crisis was a big factor in the government's decision to tighten borrowing rules.

"We just came back from the G20 meeting of leaders and finance ministers, and the reality is that the European situation is very challenging, to put it mildly, and that we're not likely to see increases in interest rates, by the Fed in the United States, for example, for a while," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa.

"So my job is to look at our own country, and look at the residential real estate market, and make the best judgment we can." (Reporting By Louise Egan and Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)