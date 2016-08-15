OTTAWA Aug 15 Sales of existing Canadian homes fell 1.3 percent in July from June, making for the third monthly decrease in a row, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were down 2.9 percent from July 2015, while its Canadian home price index was up 14.3 percent in July compared with the year before.

