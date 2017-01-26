TORONTO Jan 26 Royal Bank of Canada on
Thursday warned that policymakers are more likely to introduce
measures to cool the Toronto housing market after home sales hit
a record high in 2016.
"The likelihood of policy intervention to address housing
risks in Toronto is increasing," economists at Canada's biggest
bank said in its January Canadian Housing Health Check.
RBC did not specify whether further moves would be
introduced by the federal government, the provincial government
in Ontario or Canada's financial regulator.
Canada's finance ministry last year implemented stricter
rules for mortgage providers while the provincial government in
British Columbia slapped a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers to
help bring prices down in the sky-high Vancouver market and make
prices more affordable for ordinary people.
The Vancouver housing market has slowed since the foreign
tax was introduced although economists are divided about the
extent to which that is the result of the tax. Ontario has
played down the chances of implementing a similar tax but not
entirely ruled it out.
RBC said in a report that prices have continued to
accelerate in Toronto particularly for single-family detached
homes, which are in short supply.
It said poor and rapidly eroding affordability is a main
source of concern and "the likelihood of policy intervention to
address housing risks in Toronto is increasing".
"Ongoing concerns about housing affordability, government
exposure to housing, and stability of hot housing markets and
the financial system keep the odds of further policy
intervention elevated," the bank said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Gregorio)