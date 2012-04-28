TORONTO, April 28 High housing prices and
household debt are Canada's biggest economic concerns, Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said in weekend interviews that also
warned of a crash in Toronto's booming condo market and hinted
at a crimped role for the government's mortgage insurer.
Speaking to the Globe and Mail and the National Post,
Flaherty said he had spoken to bank CEOs about their "race to
the bottom" on mortgage interest rates, which he described as
irresponsible.
He said Ottawa was considering further changes to rules at
the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, which the government this
week placed under the authority of the Canadian banking
regulator in a nod to the agency's huge financial role.
The regulator is set to probe CMHC's mortgage backed bonds
business, investigating a type of security that played a major
role in the U.S. housing market meltdown, and Flaherty said CMHC
might one day get out of the mortgage insurance business.
"Over time, I don't think it's essential that a government
financial institution provide mortgage insurance in Canada," he
told the Post. "I think there is a role to regulate but whether
we, the Canadian people, have to be the owners and shareholders
of a financial institution to do this is a question. I don't
think it's essential in the long run."
Canada escaped the housing price implosion seen in many U.S.
markets, and while prices dipped during the country's
short-lived recession, they soon recovered to well above
pre-recession levels fueled by record low interest rates.
Bidding wars remain common in markets like Toronto and
Vancouver, and Toronto is seeing a record number of condominium
developments, a factor that Flaherty singled out for special
concern, noting that developers were building before they found
buyers.
"I also talk to developers, and I hear from some of them who
are in the business of building condos that they don't really
have a plan, they're just going to keep building them until
people stop buying them. It's not exactly a fiscal plan,"
Flaherty told the Globe. "It will lead to a crash."
But Flaherty also noted that banks had stopped the race to
lower mortgage rates, and he described the risk to the overall
market as modest.
Canadian home buyers must take out mortgage insurance if
their downpayment on a house is less than 20 percent.
Canadian banks have mostly been more cautious lenders than
their U.S. counterparts, without the aggressive sub-prime
mortgages to borrowers with poor credit ratings that were such
an important trigger to the U.S. crash.
(Reporting by Janet Guttsman; Editing by Vicki Allen)