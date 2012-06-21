* New mortgage rules to pinch loan growth at banks
* Regulator OSFI finalizes underwriting guidelines
* Bank stocks down in weaker market
* CIBC to wind down mortgage broker unit
By Cameron French
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's decision to further
tighten mortgage rules to cool the domestic housing market will
likely further slow revenue growth at the country's big banks,
although some lenders were quick to welcome the changes on
Thursday.
Designed to put the brakes on soaring Canadian personal debt
levels fed by rock-bottom interest rates, the new rules should
slow the issuance of new mortgages, adding to the challenge of
slowing loan growth that is already impacting their core
domestic branch-banking businesses.
"It will affect the banks, but their lending has (already)
been tightening up," said John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at
Toronto's Caldwell Securities.
Thursday's announcement was the fourth time in four years
that the government has tightened lending rules, mindful of the
lessons of the U.S. housing crisis and fears that Canada may be
primed to go through its own version.
The new rules will cut the maximum length for
government-insured mortgages to 25 years from 30 years and lower
the maximum amount Canadians can borrow against their homes to
80 percent from 85 percent, among other measures.[ID:nL1E8HL2N0}
Also on Thursday, the country's financial regulator OSFI
finalized new underwriting guidelines for the country's banks
that will make them improve oversight of their lending practices
and reduce the amount Canadians can borrow on lines of credit
backed by their homes.
The Office of the Superintendent for Financial Institutions
(OSFI) first unveiled the guidelines in March, and tweaked them
in early June.
Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal
both released statements that welcomed the new mortgage rules,
while a Bank of Nova Scotia spokesman said they were
consistent with prudent lending practices.
BMO has recently raised concerns about a potential bubble in
the condominium markets in Toronto and Vancouver, while TD has
called for further government changes to mortgage rules.
"Canadian household debt levels have reached levels that
raise concern," said Tim Hockey, head of TD's Canada Trust
banking division.
Canadian bank stocks were weaker on Thursday, though roughly
in line with a falling broader market.
A FINE LINE
The country's banks have had to walk a fine line on the
issue of housing debt this year, acknowledging the risks of high
consumer debt while competing on prices to hold on to their
share of the mortgage market.
Several banks cut prices on four-and-five year mortgages to
a record low of 2.99 percent twice this year in the hopes of
stirring up a market that has show signs of softening.
Indeed, the banks are already seeing declines to credit card
balances and lines of credit, and a nalysts have been predicting
th at a softer housing market would weigh on loan growth for the
foreseeable future.
"I'm already anticipating a considerable deceleration of
positive lending growth in the consumer book domestically. This
move just makes my forecast more likely to materialize," said
Brad Smith, an analyst at Stonecap Securities.
The low interest rates that have helped support the housing
market also reduce banks' loan margins, squeezing profits.
Narrow margins prompted Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
to announce earlier this year it was putting its
FirstLine mortgage unit on the block. FirstLine sells discount
mortgages through brokers, and earns narrower margins than
traditional bank-branded loans.
The bank, Canada's fifth-largest, said late on Thursday it
had not been able to find a buyer for the unit and will begin
winding it down on July 31st.
(Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Janet Guttsman)