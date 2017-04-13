BRIEF-Saudi's Kingdom Holding acquires 7.11 pct stake in Careem
* Acquires 7.11 percent stake in Careem for $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, April 13 Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau will meet with his Ontario counterpart next week to discuss affordability issues in the Toronto housing market, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Morneau will meet Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa on April 18. The acceleration in home prices in Toronto has prompted some economists to worry the real estate market in Canada's largest city is in a bubble. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property, for 7.5 billion yen, on Aug. 22
* Company is exploring a further capital raise in order to increase size of company