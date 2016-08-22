OTTAWA Aug 22 With a new tax on foreign
homebuyers in Vancouver expected to slow purchase activity,
there is a greater risk that the city's lofty real estate prices
would be vulnerable to a potential jump in local unemployment,
Fitch Ratings said on Monday.
Earlier this month, Vancouver implemented a 15 percent tax
on foreign home buyers to try to address a lack of affordability
for residents.
The new tax will likely be effective in tamping down buyer
activity, Fitch analysts wrote, but with signs that the market
may have begun to cool even before the tax, that leaves
Vancouver home prices more exposed to potential changes in
Canada's economy.
"We feel that the foreign investors have been propping up
real estate in Vancouver, creating more demand, which is raising
prices," said Susan Hosterman, director of U.S. structured
finance at Fitch Ratings.
"With them potentially out of the picture, Vancouver is more
susceptible to Canadian supply and demand behavior, which is
mainly driven by employment."
While Vancouver's job growth has been strong, Hosterman said
it was a question of how long that will last given lackluster
job creation in other parts of the country.
Vancouver's unemployment rate was 5.4 percent in July,
according to Statistics Canada, one of the lowest amongst
Canada's major cities.
The foreign buyers tax was the latest effort by authorities
to reign in the housing market in recent years. Last December,
the new Liberal federal government introduced measures requiring
those who want to buy more expensive homes to provide a bigger
down payment.
Some cooling in the Vancouver market may have already begun,
Fitch said, pointing to recent data from the Canadian Real
Estate Association that showed monthly sales have dropped 21.5
percent since peaking in February.
Canada's housing market has been robust in the years since
the financial crisis, lifted in part by cheap borrowing costs.
The national real estate landscape has become more fragmented
recently with activity in oil-sensitive regions slowing and
prices in Vancouver and Toronto accelerating.
The Bank of Canada has warned about possible speculation
occurring in the two major cities.
Fitch estimates that national home prices are more than 20
percent overvalued compared to long-term economic growth, with
markets increasingly exposed to downside risk.
Fitch said it plans to publish updated overvaluation
estimates for major Canadian cities by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Alan Crosby)