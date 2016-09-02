TORONTO, Sept 2 Home sales in the Vancouver region's heated housing market fell 26 percent last month on a year-to-year basis after the province introduced a tax on foreign home ownership, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said on Friday,

In a statement, the board said sales in August were at 2,489, down from 3,362 in the same month last year.

British Columbia introduced a 15 percent tax on foreign real estate buyers in Vancouver in late July, a measure geared at increasing housing affordability. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Dan Grebler)