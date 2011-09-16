Sept 16 The Hibernia oil field off Canada's Atlantic Coast is in the path of Hurricane Maria, officials said on Friday, but said the six-meter waves were not likely to have a major impact on Hibernia's operations.

Chris Fogarty, program supervisor for the Canadian Hurricane Centre, told reporters the storm was moving so quickly that it would not have time to inflict much damage, and that its surges would not be as severe as some previous storms such as Igor.

Along with Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), which holds a 33.125 percent stake in the Hibernia project, Hibernia's other partners are Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) with 20 percent, Chevron Corp (CVX.N) with 26.875 percent, Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR.N) with 6.5 percent, the government of Canada's Canada Hibernia Holding Corp with 8.5 percent, and Statoil (STL.OL) with 5 percent. (Reporting by Louise Egan; editing by Peter Galloway)