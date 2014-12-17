CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 Husky Energy will defer the final investment decision on its offshore West White Rose oilfield extension project for a year, the company said on Wednesday.

First production for West White Rose was originally anticipated for 2017. The field, situated offshore Atlantic Canada, has proved, probable and possible reserves of 81.2 million barrels.

"We are going to take some time to evaluate further cost efficiencies with the proposed fixed platform," Husky chief operating officer Rob Peabody said on a conference call after announcing the company's 2015 budget.

Husky also said it expects first oil from its South White Rose extension production well around the middle of 2015, later than originally planned due to rig availability. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by James Dalgleish)