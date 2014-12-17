CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 Canadian oil sands producer Husky Energy expects U.S. crude oil to average $60 per barrel in 2015, chief executive Asim Ghosh said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a conference call following the release of Husky's 2015 capital spending budget, Ghosh said the company assumes U.S. crude will average $55 a barrel for the first half of next year and strengthen to $65 a barrel in the second half. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)