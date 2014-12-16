VANCOUVER Dec 16 British Columbia will go ahead with building the Site C hydroelectric dam in the Western Canadian province, Premier Christy Clark said on Tuesday, even as the project's estimated cost was raised to as much as C$8.78 billion ($7.55 billion).

The dam and hydroelectric generating station, planned for the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia, would help meet a forecast 40 percent increase in British Columbia's electricity needs over the next 20 years. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Diane Craft)