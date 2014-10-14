(New throughout, adds approval by federal regulators, details on conditions and project)

VANCOUVER Oct 14 Canadian and provincial regulators on Tuesday approved a proposed C$7.9 billion ($6.99 billion) hydroelectric dam in Western Canada, saying the project is in the public interest and its benefits outweigh potentially adverse impacts.

British Columbia granted an environmental certificate to the Site C dam, with 77 conditions. The project, fiercely opposed by environmental groups, has been on the drawing board for more than 30 years. Environment Canada separately approved the plan, with more than 80 conditions.

The province must still decide whether it will make the financial investment to build the dam project, which is being developed by state-owned utility BC Hydro. That decision is expected before the end of the year.

A joint review panel in May said the project, on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia, would guarantee a steady flow of inexpensive, clean electricity, but would also have a significant adverse impact on the environment.

The report warned that the development could result in losses to wildlife, rare plants, fish and archaeological sites. It would also force First Nations aboriginal groups to alter their use of land and water in the region.

The 77 conditions set out by provincial regulators include measures around protecting wildlife and wildlife habitat, and for managing the effects on Aboriginal cultural resources.

If built, the dam and hydroelectric generating station would produce about 5,100 gigawatt hours of electricity a year, enough energy to power about 450,000 homes.

BC Hydro says the 1,100 megawatt dam would help meet a forecast 40 percent increase in British Columbia's electricity needs over the next 20 years as the economy, population and liquefied natural gas industries expand.

Critics say the dam will flood farmland and destroy wildlife habitat and heritage sites. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; editing by G Crosse and David Gregorio)