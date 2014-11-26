UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
OTTAWA Nov 26 Canada's housing market is overvalued by as much as 20 percent but is likely to achieve a soft landing, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
IMF official Hamid Faruqee said national home prices in Canada were between 5 percent and 20 percent higher than fundamentals suggest they should be. Faruqee noted that authorities might need to tighten mortgage rules further to avoid a crash.
He also said the housing market would be jeopardized if rates rose sharply but that the IMF foresees only a gradual increase. (Reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Writing by Andrea Hopkins and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts