By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 12 Canada launched a fast-track
visa program for highly-skilled workers on Monday, as it seeks
to take advantage of a tougher immigration environment in the
United States.
The move comes at a critical time for Canadian technology
companies, who are looking to lure top global talent who
otherwise flock to Silicon Valley, a major employer of foreign
workers.
"In a world where people are becoming more and more inward,
where there is a rise in populism, there is a lot of
Islamophobia, a lot of xenophobia, there's a lot of
anti-immigrant sentiment, Canada is uniquely positioned," said
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains on the program's launch at a
tech startup accelerator.
Bains and the other government officials at the launch were
careful not to mention U.S. President Donald Trump by name,
instead focusing on selling the positives of their new scheme,
which aims to help domestic companies exhibiting growth of at
least 10 percent.
But tech executives in attendance were less circumspect.
Roy Pereira, the founder of an artificial intelligence
company called Zoom.ai, said Trump's policies had led to more
interest in Canada from workers currently living in the United
States than he had ever seen in his 20-year career.
Of the 150 total applications he received for three recent
job postings, 50 came from U.S.-based applicants, he said, with
most of the 10 he subsequently interviewed citing the political
climate there as a factor in their decision to look north.
"They were concerned about some of the musings of the
current administration down in the U.S.," he said.
The Trump administration has sought to ban visitors from
several Muslim-majority countries in a move that has been
stymied by U.S. courts, and has also broadened the scope of who
could be targeted for immigration violations.
The Canadian plan, unveiled in November as part of a broader
strategy to stoke economic growth, aims to shorten the work
permit and visa issuing process to two weeks, compared to
current drawn-out, bureaucratic process typically lasting six
months to a year.
"Investment follows talent," said Ahmed Hussen, Canada's
minister of immigration. "Investment will not come to Canada if
the talent is not there," he said.
The government has not set a quota on the amount of
foreigners who could join the plan in its first two years.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Marguerita Choy)