* India re-examining all investment deals due to Vodafone
spat
* Harper visit unlikely to produce investment, uranium deals
* Canadian diplomat sees agreements perhaps in the next year
* Canada insisting on being able to track uranium
By Randall Palmer
AGRA, India, Nov 4 A high-profile tax dispute
between the Indian government and British telecoms operator
Vodafone Group has made it unlikely that India will sign
a foreign investment protection treaty with Canada during a
visit this week by Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada's top
diplomat in India said on Sunday.
Canadian High Commissioner Stewart Beck also signaled an
important disagreement with India in negotiations aimed at
opening up Canadian exports of uranium to India.
There had been media speculation in both countries that
Harper's Nov. 4-9 visit to India might yield a final agreement
on foreign investment protection or on nuclear supplies or both,
but this will now likely not happen this week.
"I imagine we'll have agreements perhaps in the next year,"
Beck told reporters traveling with Harper.
The Indian government is putting on hold all its
negotiations with other countries on foreign investment
protection agreements after Vodafone threatened the Indian
government with arbitration proceedings under one that already
exists between the Netherlands and India.
"They are taking a look at all their agreements before they
finalize any one in particular," Beck said.
"I would say this is going to take more time (than this
week)," he said of the Canadian-Indian investment protection
negotiations, which have been under way for eight years.
The $2.2 billion Vodafone dispute concerns an Indian attempt
to change tax laws in a way which would impact Vodafone
retroactively.
On the question of atomic energy, India plans a major
expansion of nuclear power, and it signed a nuclear cooperation
agreement with Canada in 2010. But the two countries still need
to agree on safeguards before Canada will allow its uranium to
be exported to India.
"You don't want your material to be diverted (to
non-civilian purposes)," Beck said.
The disagreement centers on how to track what happens to the
uranium.
"The Indians are saying that they report to the IAEA
(International Atomic Energy Agency), and because of that, that
should be adequate for us," he said.
But Canada wants to be able to track it directly.
"Our view is that we are concerned about where Canadian
nuclear material goes," he said.
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard was talking uranium
exports up during a visit to India last month, but her country
also is seeking safeguards on where it will go.