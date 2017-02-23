By Rod Nickel and Rajendra Jadhav
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/MUMBAI Feb 23 Canadian
exporters are slowing sales of peas and lentils to India,
threatening C$1.1 billion ($762.95 million) in annual trade of
the food staples, over risk that New Delhi may reject shipments
under its tougher approach to pest control.
India requires shippers to fumigate crops with methyl
bromide, an insect-killing gas, in the country of origin, but
has historically made an exception for Canada, the world's
biggest pulse exporter. Methyl bromide, an ozone-depleting
substance, is not made in Canada, but is allowed for use in
limited situations.
Canada's exemption, allowing crops to be fumigated on
arrival in India, is set to expire on March 31, overlapping with
the 30-40 days it takes for shipments to reach India from
Canada.
"It's just a completely dead market right now for us," said
Tamara Khoma, trader at Providence Grain. The company rerouted a
pea shipment to China that had been headed for India.
"Sales to India have been almost non-existent," said Zaid
Qadoumi, chief executive at Broadgrain Commodities. "We are in
waiting mode."
Pulse crops are a popular protein source in India, the
world's largest importer.
India’s pulse production looks to rise this year by 35
percent from a year ago to 22.14 million tonnes. Even so, the
country also needs to import yellow peas and lentils, said
Pravin Dongre, chairman of the India Pulses and Grains
Association.
"The entire supply chain will be disrupted if the government
sticks with the new rule," Dongre said, adding that fewer
imports could lift prices in India.
If India does not exempt Canada, shipments may be rejected
at Indian ports and have to be fumigated somewhere else at great
cost, said a Mumbai-based importer not authorized to speak
publicly.
New Delhi's fumigation stance may also curb wheat imports
from Russia, France and Ukraine.
A Canadian pulse exporter, who was not authorized to speak
publicly, said it is difficult to say if its sales have slowed
because of the fumigation issue, as it is a seasonally slow
period and India has ample supplies.
AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, a Saskatchewan-based
pulse crop shipper, is optimistic of a resolution before the
deadline and that shipments will continue as normal, Chief
Executive Murad Al-Katib said in an email to Reuters.
Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay plans to
visit India early next month, and has said that his officials
are working with India on the fumigation issue.
Canada merits an exemption from India's fumigation policy
because its cold winters kill pests, said Gord Kurbis, director
of market access at industry group Pulse Canada.
Pea and lentil prices in Canada have dipped slightly, but
remain strong because of demand in other markets and hopes that
the fumigation issue will be resolved, said Chuck Penner,
analyst at LeftField Commodity Research.
($1 = 1.3107 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Rajendra
Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Marguerita Choy)