Canada's AGT Food
and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest
exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an
exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy
that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib
said on Tuesday.
India's current exemption for Canada from its requirement
that pulse crops be fumigated in the country of origin with
methyl bromide, an insect-killing gas, was due to expire on
Friday. But Al-Katib told Reuters that multiple sources in India
have assured him a three- or six-month extension of the
exemption for Canada was imminent, although no official
announcement has been made.
