TORONTO Feb 10 Canada has appointed veteran
pension executive Jim Leech as a special adviser for its new
infrastructure bank, which has been set up to facilitate private
investment in such projects as new roads and bridges.
The Liberal government has been courting Canada's biggest
public pension funds and overseas investors such as sovereign
wealth funds, as it wants to attract between C$4 to C$5 for
every dollar of public funds invested in new projects.
"This is about making sure our public dollars go farther and
are used smarter," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday
in a statement announcing Leech's appointment.
Leech retired in 2014 as chief executive officer of the
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which had pioneered a model of
directly investing in infrastructure, real estate and other
alternatives to equities and bonds.
Leech was CEO of the fund for seven years. He previously
headed its private capital arm, where he oversaw growth in
private equity, venture capital and infrastructure investments
from C$2 billion in 2001 to C$20 billion in 2007.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)