TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's new infrastructure adviser said on Friday the country could finance some of the future projects facilitated through its new infrastructure bank entirely from private sources, without using government funds.

"I'm sure that there are many projects that won’t need any investment from taxpayer money. They can be totally funded by the private sector," Jim Leech said in an interview after his appointment was announced.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)