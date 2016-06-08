TORONTO, June 8 Canada will try to supplement
planned government investment in infrastructure with funding
from private investors, and wants to make the projects
attractive to pension funds, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said
at a conference in Toronto on Wednesday.
Trudeau's Liberals won an election in October on the back of
a promise to run three consecutive annual budget deficits of up
to C$10 billion ($7.9 billion) to help fund investment in the
country's infrastructure, and will seek to boost that
expenditure with private funding.
"A big piece of that is going to be understanding the
leveraging capacity that we have," Trudeau said at The
Economist's Canada Summit conference in Toronto.
"We will be trying to make it an attractive pitch for
pension funds to decide to invest in. There is a lot of
opportunity for global capital," he said.
($1 = 1.2693 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Robert MacMillan, G
Crosse)