TORONTO, June 8 Canada will try to supplement planned government investment in infrastructure with funding from private investors, and wants to make the projects attractive to pension funds, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a conference in Toronto on Wednesday.

Trudeau's Liberals won an election in October on the back of a promise to run three consecutive annual budget deficits of up to C$10 billion ($7.9 billion) to help fund investment in the country's infrastructure, and will seek to boost that expenditure with private funding.

"A big piece of that is going to be understanding the leveraging capacity that we have," Trudeau said at The Economist's Canada Summit conference in Toronto.

"We will be trying to make it an attractive pitch for pension funds to decide to invest in. There is a lot of opportunity for global capital," he said. ($1 = 1.2693 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Robert MacMillan, G Crosse)