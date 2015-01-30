(Adds details, opposition reaction)
By Andrea Hopkins
RICHMOND HILL, Ontario Jan 30 New anti-terror
legislation in Canada would make it a crime to call for attacks
on the country and give a much larger role to the government's
main spy agency.
The bill introduced by the Conservative government on Friday
would give the spy agency, the Canadian Security Intelligence
Service, the ability to disrupt attacks by interfering with
travel plans or communications, for example. In the past, CSIS
has been limited to the collection of intelligence.
The bill, whose passage is assured because the Conservatives
have a majority in Parliament, would also make it easier for
police to make preventive arrests.
"Jihadi terrorism as it is evolving is one of the most
dangerous enemies our world has ever faced," Prime Minister
Stephen Harper, who faces a general election in October, said at
a news conference. "Violent jihadism is not a human right. It
is an act of war."
The government promised the legislation after a gunman
attacked Canada's Parliament Buildings in Ottawa in October
after fatally shooting a soldier at the nearby National War
Memorial. The attack by a so-called "lone wolf" Canadian convert
to Islam came two days after another Canadian convert rammed two
soldiers in Quebec with his car, killing one.
Harper also cited recent attacks in France and Australia,
saying such events show the danger of terror is not a future
possibility but current and imminent.
To make recruitment more difficult, the legislation would
give the courts authority to remove terrorist propaganda from
the Internet.
It is already illegal to counsel someone to commit specific
terrorist attacks, but the bill would make it illegal to make a
general call for attacks in Canada.
The government said, however, that the bill would not ban
what it called the "glorification of terrorism" - praising those
who commit acts of terror - only those who urge the acts be
replicated.
The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association called the
bill unsound and counterproductive.
"Criminalizing people's words and thoughts is misguided and
won't make Canadians any safer. We will be less free, less
democratic and less likely to know who to keep an eye on," said
policy director Michael Vonn.
Among other measures, the bill would make it easier for
authorities to prevent Canadians from traveling abroad to join
extremist groups such as Islamic State militants in Iraq and
Syria. Police would be able to detain suspects for up to seven
days without charge instead of the current three.
It also allows for limiting the movement of individuals
considered suspect without actually detaining them.
Responding to critics, Harper said security and police
agencies would still need judicial approval for preventive
arrests or to disrupt potential attacks.
"Canadians understand their freedom and their security go
often hand in hand. They expect us to do both; we are doing
both," he said. "We do not buy the argument that every time you
protect Canadians you somehow take away their liberties."
Thomas Mulcair, leader of the opposition New Democrats,
called on the government to ensure that the security agencies
had enough funding, saying cutbacks had hampered their ability
to carry out their existing mandates.
