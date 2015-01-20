CALGARY, Alberta Jan 20 Canadian energy
transportation and storage company Inter Pipeline plans
to spend C$400 million on its capital program in 2015, less than
a third of last year's budget, the company said on Tuesday.
The company, which operates the largest pipeline gathering
system in Alberta's oil sands, said the 2015 capital program
will be lower than in recent years as Inter Pipeline completes
construction work on a C$3 billion expansion of its Cold Lake
and Polaris systems.
Last year Inter Pipeline announced a capital spending budget
of C$1.3 billion.
The company joins dozens of other Canadian oil and natural
gas producers and oilfield services companies that have slashed
capital budgets in response to tumbling benchmark crude prices,
which have more than halved since June 2014.
Inter Pipeline plans to focus on growing its oil sands
transportation and conventional oil gathering businesses in
2015, spending C$195 million and C$115 million respectively on
those areas.
The company shipped nearly 30 percent of Canadian crude oil
supply and about 35 percent of oil sands volumes in 2013.
($1 = $1.21 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)