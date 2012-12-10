CALGARY, Alberta Dec 10 The Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States must approve the Nexen
deal before CNOOC Ltd, the Chinese state oil company,
can close its $15.1 billion takeover of Canada's Nexen Inc
, the last major hurdle to the deal, a source familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
"That's the principal one," the source said. He would not
speculate how long the committee, chaired by U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner, might take to rule after the
companies resubmitted their application in late November.
The source did not want to be named because he was not
authorized to discuss the matter.
The Canadian government gave its green light to the deal on
Friday.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)