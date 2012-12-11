PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Dec 11 Britain's energy ministry said on Tuesday it will not stand in the way of China's CNOOC takeover of Canada's Nexen, which owns a 43 percent stake in the North Sea Buzzard oil field that helps set the benchmark Brent crude price.
"We will not stand in the way," said Mike Hawkins, head of oil and gas licence administration at Britain's Department of Energy and Climate Change.
"The licence does not change, no formal approval is needed," he said, adding that the department has had discussions with both Nexen and CNOOC.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets