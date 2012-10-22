OTTAWA Oct 22 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, pressed over the shock decision to block a bid by
Malaysia's Petronas for Progress Energy, on
Monday said his government would unveil a set of guidelines for
foreign investments.
Harper told a news conference that the guidelines would be
unveiled at about the same time Ottawa decides on the fate of
both the Progress deal and CNOOC Ltd's much bigger
proposed takeover of Nexen Inc.
Harper also said the government would not comment further on
the Petronas deal, which is now subject to a 30-day review
period.