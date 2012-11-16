BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
NEW YORK Nov 16 Canada needs foreign capital to develop its oil sands and is in the "middle" of discussions on how to approach foreign takeover bids such as that by China's CNOOC for oil and gas producer Nexen, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.
"It's clear that the amount of investment required to develop the oil sands and other resources in Canada exceeds the amount of capital within Canada, so it's inevitable that there will be substantial direct foreign investment in Canada. The question then is what form does that take," Flaherty told reporters after giving a speech in New York.
Flaherty repeated that the government would issue a new foreign investment policy framework in the not-too-distant future. He said he did not know whether that announcement would be simultaneous with decisions on Nexen and on Malaysian state-run Petronas' bid for Progress Energy Resources Corp.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.