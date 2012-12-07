BRIEF-Covey Park Energy LLC buys additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy
* Press release - Covey Park announces acquisition of additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy for $465 million
OTTAWA Dec 7 Canada refused to offer any hints on Friday on the timing of a decision on a bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for energy company Nexen Inc..
"Whatever the date, appropriate notice will be given," Andrew MacDougall, a spokesman for Prime Minister's Stephen Harper, told Reuters by email.
Canada's industry minister must rule whether the $15.1 billion offer is of net benefit to Canada. The Dec. 10 deadline can be extended, provided both companies agree.
* InterOil: 91% of shares voted approve exxonmobil transaction
