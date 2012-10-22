OTTAWA Oct 22 The Canadian government is not
satisfied that the proposed $5.2 billion purchase of Canada's
Progress Energy Resources Corp by Malaysia's Petronas
is of net benefit to Canada, Industry Minister
Christian Paradis said on Monday.
"As minister of industry, I am not convinced it will lead to
a net benefit for Canada," he told a critical political
opposition in the House of Commons, adding that Petronas has 27
days from now to make additional representations to the Canadian
government.
"We all know that we welcome foreign investment that is in
the best interests of Canadians."