* Ottawa wanted to review China, Malaysia deals together
* Petronas felt blindsided; Canada energy stocks tumbled
* Investors doubt gov't "open door" to foreign investment
By David Ljunggren and Scott Haggett
OTTAWA/CALGARY, Oct 26 Malaysian state-owned oil
company Petronas was so confident last Friday that its
purchase of Progress Energy Resources Corp would be
approved by Canada that company officials had drafted a press
release to announce the news.
At midnight Kuala Lumpur time, they were flabbergasted to
learn that Ottawa wanted more time to make a decision.
Canada's 11th-hour veto of the $5.2 billion deal was the
result of miscalculations and miscommunications, Reuters has
learned through interviews with a dozen people briefed on the
Oct. 19 events.
The ruling stunned investors, driving down Canadian energy
stocks and pressuring the Canadian dollar. It also cast doubt on
Prime Minister Stephen Harper's repeated assertions that the
country has an open door to foreign investment.
The result was an embarrassment for the supposedly
pro-business Conservative government, which needs an estimated
$660 billion to develop Canada's energy sector over the next
decade.
Ottawa, sources said, wanted to approve the
Petronas-Progress deal but was afraid that would tie the
government's hands when reviewing the much more controversial
$15.1 billion bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc
.
Officials were wary of setting a policy on investment by
foreign state-owned enterprises that would make things difficult
if Canada later decided to take a tougher line on CNOOC-Nexen.
Ottawa sought more time and thought a delay would be a small
matter since Petronas had agreed previously to a two-week
extension. But no one explained the situation to the Malaysians,
who thought they had a done deal, felt blindsided and feared
another agenda might be at play.
Petronas had already raised its bid after Progress received
a counterproposal, thought to be from a major Western oil
company. So it refused to accept an extension and played hard
ball, expecting Canada to cave.
"You had them fully expecting that they would say 'No, we
aren't going to take the extension' and that they'd be cleared
and that would be the end of it," said a source who was briefed
on the discussions between senior politicians and bankers
advising the companies.
Instead, discussions became heated and at 11:57 p.m. Ottawa
time, three minutes before the midnight deadline, Industry
Minister Christian Paradis put out a terse release that he was
rejecting the deal because it did not offer "net benefit" to
Canada. He gave no details.
Shares of Progress and Nexen sank, as investors feared a
similar fate for the CNOOC proposal. The Canadian government
tried to play down those expectations, but the opaque nature of
Canada's foreign investment guidelines didn't help.
Officials could not say what problems they found with the
Progress deal. Indeed, there were no major issues - the
transaction had been set for approval until it got caught up in
Canada's sensitive ties with China, sources said.
Harper's office declined to comment on whether CNOOC-Nexen
derailed the Petronas-Progress approval, or if there had been
any miscommunication between the Canadian government and the
companies. Paradis declined to comment on either deal.
Progress blamed a "communication breakdown" for the veto,
but would not give details. Petronas declined to
comment.
COSYING UP TO CHINA
Starting in 2009, and intensifying with a visit to Beijing
by Harper in February, Canada has been pushing for closer ties
with China, a hungry market for Canadian resources.
But Ottawa somehow expected joint ventures, export markets
and money for pipelines, without realizing the friendly approach
would translate into bids for entire Canadian companies.
"We expected them to buy our oil, not our oil companies,"
one leading Conservative said.
The issue came to a head in the summer. Just weeks after
Petronas launched its bid for Progress in June, CNOOC offered to
buy Nexen, Canada's No.6 independent energy firm by market value
with assets in the oil sands, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North
Sea and off the coast of Nigeria.
China had already invested more than C$10 billion in the
Albertan oil sands, the world's third largest proven reserve of
crude, by buying small companies or taking minority interests.
But Nexen upped the ante.
"I think there (would) be less of an issue if CNOOC ... had
bought an operating interest in the assets. What wasn't expected
was to buy the whole goddamn head office," said Felix Chee, head
of the China Investment Corp's Canada office.
Objections grew louder from Conservative legislators, many
of whom are suspicious of China and especially dislike the idea
of a state-owned enterprise buying Canadian energy assets.
As the pressure mounted, Harper said Ottawa would clarify
its guidelines on foreign investment rules, which center on the
nebulous concept of a deal being of "net benefit" to Canada.
Canada initially saw no reason to reject the Malaysian oil
giant: Petronas was already partnering with Progress to develop
a shale-gas field in British Columbia and an LNG terminal on the
Pacific coast. The projects were in sync with Canada's wish to
diversify energy exports away from the United States, and
officials with Industry Canada sent the Petronas-Progress file
to Paradis with a recommendation to approve.
The decision deadline was Oct 5, but the government asked
for a two-week extension to Oct 19. Investment sources said
Paradis had indicated he had too much paperwork to deal with, a
signal to the companies that there were no new problems.
But it wasn't just paperwork. Canada realized it had to work
out guidelines on foreign investments before answering Petronas,
so China could not complain about double standards.
"I think there is some element of Petronas not having given
all the commitments that the government was looking for, but
perhaps the larger question is just bad timing," said Robert
Johnston, director of the Eurasia Group's global energy and
natural resources practice, who is watching the situation.
THE WAITING GAME
By Sunday the rowback was starting, and ministers hinted
that the rejection should not be seen as final or as an
indication CNOOC would also be blocked. Harper even contradicted
Paradis at one stage, saying the minister has not had enough
information to determine if the Petronas deal passed Canada's
net benefit test.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty became the government's
conciliatory mouthpiece. "We welcome foreign direct investment,
but the applications, the proposals have to be correct,"
Flaherty told CTV.
Officials from Petronas and Progress this week met with
industry ministry officials to discuss ways the bid could be
revived. They have 30 days to address concerns.
"What I'm hoping is that (a) bridge can be rebuilt here this
week and we can actually have some good effective discussions
and move this along," Progress Chief Executive Michael Culbert
told Reuters. "We've got willing parties on either side and
that's always positive for communications."
It was not clear what extra commitments Canada could want,
given that Petronas already made firm promises on corporate
governance, jobs and investment - all points highlighted in
Canada's foreign investment guidelines.
Harper, hinting that news on the Petronas bid might come at
the same time as a decision on CNOOC and the new investment
guidelines, promises more details soon.
"We will, as I say, give greater clarity on our policy
framework going forward when we take a couple of decisions that
are before us at the present time," he said on Monday.