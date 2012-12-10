KUALA LUMPUR Dec 10 Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas expects to begin exports by 2018 from an $11-billion
liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility it plans to build in Canada
with Progress Energy Resources Corp, to meet demand
from long-term customers in Asia.
The LNG export facility, to be built on Canada's West Coast,
will receive a final investment decision in late 2014, both
companies said on Monday, after Petronas won regulatory approval
last week for its $5.3-billion bid for Toronto-listed Progress.
"Petronas' well-established and extensive network of LNG
customers will add value to Canada's natural gas resources and
provide a strategic alternative to the traditional North
American natural gas market," the companies said.
The companies will also continue the upstream development of
natural gas production in the Montney region, and install a
pipeline to carry natural gas from production fields to the new
LNG facility.
"These components will create thousands of well-paid jobs
during construction of the facility and pipeline, as well as
permanent, ongoing operating jobs throughout our LNG business,
from the Montney region to the West Coast," Shamsul Azhar Abbas,
President and Chief Executive of Petronas, said in the
statement.
Canada approved the acquisition of Progress along with a bid
by China's CNOOC Ltd for energy company Nexen Inc
.
"The acquisition will enable Petronas to secure long-term
strategic gas resources and leverage on Progress' extensive
experience in unconventional resource development," the
statement said.
($1=0.9887 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi
Koswanage and Clarence Fernandez)