CALGARY, Alberta Oct 22 Progress Energy
Resources Corp Chief Executive Michael Culbert said on
Monday that a communications breakdown was to blame for the
Canadian government's decision to reject the C$5.2 billion
($5.23 billion) acquisition of his company by Malaysia's
Petronas.
In an interview, Culbert said there was no indication from
Industry Canada prior to Friday that the government had any
concerns about the deal. However he believes that talks
scheduled for this week with the government should be able to
get the approval process "back on track."
($1 = 0.9934 Canadian dollars)
