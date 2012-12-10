Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 10 Kevin Reinhart, chief executive of Nexen Inc, said on Monday that the $15.1 billion acquisition of the Canadian oil producer by China's CNOOC Ltd was not yet wrapped up despite the Canadian government's approval of the deal last week.
As he left a Calgary business conference, Reinhart declined to offer comment on what the next steps would be for the transaction.
"We are nowhere near done, so it's too early for that," he told Reuters.
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
* McDermott acquires newly built deepwater pipelay and construction vessel Amazon
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.