* CFIUS ruling in United States seen as key
* Companies resubmitted U.S. application in late November
* Deal would have been "difficult" under new rules: minister
* Nexen closes up 14 pct at $26.77 in New York
(Adds CFIUS main remaining ruling, details)
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 10 The $15.1 billion
takeover of Canadian oil and gas producer Nexen Inc by
China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd is not yet wrapped up
despite the Canadian government's blessing after months of
heated debate, Nexen's chief executive said on Monday.
"We are nowhere near done," Nexen interim CEO Kevin Reinhart
told Reuters as he left a business conference about economic
ties between Canada and Asia. He declined to give his reaction
to Ottawa's decision on Friday to approve the deal, saying it
was too early.
A further decision on the high-profile transaction still
rests with a secretive U.S. foreign investment panel, which gets
a say because Nexen has exploration and production assets in the
Gulf of Mexico.
Investors had been assuming that Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's green light on Friday - after deliberating on
how much control foreign state-owned enterprises may have over
the country's energy resources - would be the biggest hurdle.
Reinhart would not give details on what else was needed
before the deal could close. "It's in the press release, so
that's all I'm going to say," Reinhart said.
In a statement released early on Saturday, Nexen and CNOOC
said the deal's closing remained subject to "the receipt of
other applicable government and regulatory approvals, and the
satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing
conditions."
A source familiar with the matter highlighted the ruling by
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS,
as the main regulatory decision still remaining.
"That's the principal one," said the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment
on the matter. He would not speculate how long the committee,
which is led by Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, might take
to rule.
In late November, the companies said they withdrew and
resubmitted their application for CFIUS approval and discussions
with the committee were taking place "with a view to completing
the CFIUS review process as expeditiously as possible".
The panel has the power to negotiate or impose conditions,
including divestitures and security-control agreements to
mitigate any national security threats, possibly forcing the
combined company to sell interests in the Gulf, where Nexen's
production averaged 14,000 barrels a day in the third quarter.
It also has a stake in the recently discovered Appomattox field,
operated by Royal Dutch Shell.
The U.S. has been traditionally been more wary than Canada
of Chinese investment.
In 2005, it blocked CNOOC's bid for Unocal Corp because of
national security concerns, and an influential House committee
earlier this year urged U.S. companies not to do business with
Chinese telecommunications firms like Huawei and ZTE, because
Beijing could use equipment made by the two to spy.
Nexen stock rose steeply on Monday, the first trading day
since the Canadian decision. But the shares still reflect some
risk that the transaction may not close as planned. Nexen's
shares on the New York Stock Exchange closed up 14 percent at
$26.77, still below the CNOOC bid price of $27.50.
Its Toronto-listed shares finished up 13.5 percent at
C$26.44.
NEW RULES MAY HAVE PREVENTED DEAL
Along with its approval of the Nexen transaction, the
government also served notice that foreign control of the
Alberta oil sands had reached the end of its comfort zone with
new rules that any future bids from state-owned enterprises like
CNOOC for full control of oil sands businesses would be allowed
only in exceptional circumstances.
Ottawa also approved allowed a C$5.2 billion ($5.3 billion)
takeover of Progress Energy Resources Corp by
Malaysia's Petronas, another state oil company.
Canadian Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said CNOOC's
takeover of Nexen would have been "difficult" under the new
guidelines.
Nexen has a 7.2 percent stake in the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil
sands project in northern Alberta, one of the largest such
ventures. It also has a 65 percent interest in the Long Lake oil
sands venture. CNOOC is already the minority partner.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto. Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick, Peter Galloway, Janet Guttsman and Bernard
Orr)