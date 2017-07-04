Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5
ZURICH, July 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8954 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
CALGARY, Alberta, July 4 The Federal Court of Canada has ordered the seizure of a 721,915-barrel cargo of crude from Kurdistan aboard the "Neverland" oil tanker on the request of the Iraq Oil Ministry, court documents show.
The Iraq Oil Ministry has also filed a claim against commodity trading house Vitol S.A. and subsidiaries including Mansel Ltd, the charterer of the ship, and affiliate Finaval Spa di Navigazione, the owner of the ship, for $32.5 million.
Iraq claims the cargo was unlawfully misappropriated by the Kurdistan Regional Government and sold to Vitol to be loaded onto the "Neverland."
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* ASSUMES CONTROL OF THE RÉSIDENCE GOTTAZ SENIOR SA IN MORGES
* DOWNSIZES GROUP MANAGEMENT AS OF SEPT 1, TO CONSIST OF CEO, CFO AND CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT OF NORTHERN/EASTERN EUROPE Source text - http://bit.ly/2unYADY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)