a day ago
Neverland tanker with disputed Kurdish oil reappears off Malta
July 21, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a day ago

Neverland tanker with disputed Kurdish oil reappears off Malta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The Neverland tanker has reappeared off the coast of Malta after going off radar near Canada on June 30, when it was chartered by Vitol carrying Iraqi Kurdish crude oil, Reuters ship-tracking showed on Friday.

The tanker had been heading to eastern Canada to discharge the cargo at the end of June when the Federal Court of Canada issued a seizure order for the cargo at the request of Iraq's oil ministry.

The tanker appears empty, according to the draft on the ship tracking system. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by David Goodman)

