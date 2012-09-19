By Jeffrey Jones
| CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 19 Japan will emerge as a
top market for Canadian liquefied natural gas as developers gear
up to export more than 9 billion cubic feet a day, the
equivalent of nearly all the gas that flows from Alberta's gas
fields into its massive pipeline network, Canada's natural
resources minister said.
Five LNG plants are currently planned for Canada's Pacific
Coast, and two of those already have 20-year gas export
licenses, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said in an
interview from Tokyo. The one snag so far has been the inability
of the developers to sign up customers.
Japan is already the world's largest importer of LNG. Its
moves to cut its reliance on nuclear power present a golden
opportunity for Canadian LNG, an industry now in its infancy,
Oliver said. He was in Japan for an LNG producer and consumer
conference, where he spoke to investors.
"We represent an attractive potential market and they
represent a market of some considerable size - 33 percent," he
said, referring to the country's percentage of global LNG
demand. He pointed out that South Korea, the next stop on his
Asian visit, accounts for 15 percent of demand, he said.
Companies in Alberta, the largest Canadian gas-producing
province, inject more than 9 bcf a day into TransCanada Corp's
pipeline network. That supply is used in Canadian and
U.S. markets, and is currently fetching prices just above
10-year lows.
Japanese companies are among several from Asia that have
announced investments in both LNG facilities and production
assets in British Columbia, the western province that is the
site of such massive shale gas regions as the Montney and Horn
River.
In May, Mitsubishi Corp joined a consortium led by
Royal Dutch Shell PLC to develop a 2 billion cubic feet
a day liquefaction plant at Kitimat, British Columbia, that
would come into service around 2020.
Japanese investors, including Mitsubishi Corp, Toyota Tsusho
Corp and Inpex Corp have partnered with
Canadian producers to develop British Columbia gas fields.
Despite the interest in LNG, which Canadian companies
pressured by weak North American prices see as a way to boost
the value of their production, none of the developers has
sanctioned a project.
Analysts have said one hurdle is resistance among Asian
buyers to sign long-term contracts for supply linked to oil
prices.
"That's one of the issues - the huge price differential
between North American prices and international prices. That's
the nature of negotiations," Oliver said.
Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser has warned that Canada
likely has only to the end of this decade to build up its LNG
industry or face being overtaken by other countries looking to
cash in on the booming Asian demand.
"There is, in my mind without a doubt, a role for Canada to
play in this marketplace. But they're not going to wait forever,
and so we've to get moving," Oliver said. "Fortunately the signs
are very positive about our moving, so we should be up and
running before the end of the decade, but starting to export
before then."
He acknowledged there is much less opposition among
aboriginal groups and the public in British Columbia to LNG
projects than there is to pipelines to ship oil sands-derived
crude to the West Coast.
"Some people believe that the risk to the environment is
less, also natural gas emits less greenhouse gas emissions," he
said. "And I don't think it's irrelevant that these projects are
all within one province."